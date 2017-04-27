ESPN NFL reporter Field Yates joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Browns’ likely decision to draft Myles Garrett at No. 1, why the organization is likely still interested in trading up for Mitch Trubisky, whether there’s any chance Jimmy Garoppolo gets moved, the future for Kirk Cousins and A.J. McCarron and the biggest surprise that could take place on day one.
Field Yates Says Browns Will Likely Call But Patriots Are “Not Moving Jimmy Garoppolo; View Him As Too Valuable”April 27, 2017 5:22 PM
Mitch Trubisky #10 of the North Carolina Tar Heels / (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)