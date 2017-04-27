Browns draft pick Jabrill Peppers joined the Cleveland Browns Radio Network to talk about getting selected in the first round, what his role on the Browns will be and the attitude he’s bringing to Cleveland.
Jabrill Peppers Says “I’m Going Into This Thing With High Intensity, Whatever Role They Ask Me To Do”April 27, 2017 11:47 PM
ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 19: Jabrill Peppers #5 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates a second half sack while playing the Indiana Hoosiers on November 19, 2016 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)