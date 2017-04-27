Jabrill Peppers Says “I’m Going Into This Thing With High Intensity, Whatever Role They Ask Me To Do”

April 27, 2017 11:47 PM By Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Browns, Jabrill Peppers, NFL, NFL Draft

Browns draft pick Jabrill Peppers joined the Cleveland Browns Radio Network to talk about getting selected in the first round, what his role on the Browns will be and the attitude he’s bringing to Cleveland.

