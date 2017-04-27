Jason Cole: I’ve Been Told There Are Two Teams That Want A QB That Believe Trubisky Is Going No. 1

Mike Silver: The Browns Have Contacted 5 Teams In The Top 8 Of The Draft About Trading Up NFL Network's Mike Silver has been in Berea all week and he joined Ken Carman to talk about what he has heard with the Browns.

Browns Dream Draft Scenario Thursday Night May Not Even Include A QBBecause this quarterback class is not thought to have any players ready to make an immediate impact, it stands to reason that although the Browns desperately need to find a franchise quarterback, the greater value to add is on defense.