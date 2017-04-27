Browns No.1 pick Myles Garrett joined the Cleveland Browns Radio Network draft show to talk about being selected with the top pick, his goals as he begins his NFL career and what it will be like playing for Hue Jackson and Gregg Williams.
Myles Garrett Says “Work Starts Tomorrow, As Soon As I Get On That Plane And Go To Cleveland”April 27, 2017 8:59 PM
