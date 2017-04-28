Browns Select Notre Dame QB DeShone Kizer In Second Round Of NFL Draft

April 28, 2017 8:46 PM By Daryl Ruiter | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: 2017 NFL Draft, Cleveland Browns, DeShone Kizer

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – Nearly 24 hours after lamenting coming up empty in pursuit of a quarterback, the Cleveland Browns added one to the mix in the hope that maybe they’ll finally get lucky.

They turned this time to South Bend, Indiana where DeShone Kizer started 25 games for the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame.

Kizer comes to Cleveland 52nd overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Thursday night the Browns passed on the opportunity to select one QB from Ohio in Mitchell Trubisky, who grew up 20 minutes east on I-90 from Cleveland. Drive 2 hours to the west and you’ll run into Kizer’s old stomping grounds at Toledo Central Catholic.

Last year the Browns selected USC’s Cody Kessler in the third round – 93rd overall – which was followed by Hue Jackson’s now infamous, “you’ve got to trust me on this one” quote.

The Browns have started 26 different quarterbacks since 1999 and they needed 5 QBs just to get through a 1-15 season in 2016.

Kizer joins Kessler, Brock Osweiler and Kevin Hogan.

