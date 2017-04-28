Browns TE David Njoku Says “I Can Be Anywhere And Make Plays, Really Excited To Get This Show On The Road”

Browns first round draft pick David Njoku joined Bull & Fox to talk about being selected by the Browns, being a part of a great line of Miami tight ends, the biggest transition he’ll have to make at the NFL level, his athletic traits and ability to make plays anywhere on the field.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 10: David Njoku #86 of the Miami Hurricanes catches the ball during first quarter actin against the Florida Atlantic Owls on September 10, 2016 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.(Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)