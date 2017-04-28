Browns TE David Njoku Says “I Can Be Anywhere And Make Plays, Really Excited To Get This Show On The Road”

April 28, 2017 5:05 PM By Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Browns, David Njoku, NFL, NFL Draft

Browns first round draft pick David Njoku joined Bull & Fox to talk about being selected by the Browns, being a part of a great line of Miami tight ends, the biggest transition he’ll have to make at the NFL level, his athletic traits and ability to make plays anywhere on the field.

