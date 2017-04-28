Chris Landry Says Browns Selected “Three Players That I Think Are Among The Top 15 Players In The Draft”

April 28, 2017 6:34 PM By Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Browns, NFL, NFL Draft

Chris Landry of LandryFootball.com joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Browns’ three first round selections, how the draft played out with players that dropped, others that went higher than expected, quarterbacks still left on the board as second and third rounds await, the roles that Myles Garrett and Jabrill Peppers will carry on the defensive end, the ceiling for David Njoku and the first round picks for the rest of the AFC North.

