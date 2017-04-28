Chris Landry Says Browns Selected "Three Players That I Think Are Among The Top 15 Players In The Draft"Chris Landry talks about the Browns' three first round selections, how the draft played out with players that dropped, others that went higher than expected, quarterbacks still left on the board as second and third rounds await, the roles that Myles Garrett and Jabrill Peppers will carry on the defensive end, the ceiling for David Njoku...