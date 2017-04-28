Daryl Ruiter: I Don’t Understand What The Approach To The QB Position Is For The Browns

Our Browns beat reporter Daryl Ruiter joined The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima with all the latest from Berea after round 1 of the NFL Draft. Daryl talked how the newest Browns draftee’s will impact the team, why they Browns passed on a quarterback in round 1, and who is truly making the calls for the team’s draft.
Daryl Ruiter: I Don’t Understand What The Approach To The QB Position Is For The BrownsApril 28, 2017 7:36 AM
CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 1: Head coach Hue Jackson talks with quarterback Cody Kessler #5 of the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 1, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)