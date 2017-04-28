Daryl Ruiter: I Don’t Understand What The Approach To The QB Position Is For The Browns

April 28, 2017 7:36 AM
Filed Under: Cleveland Browns, Cody Kessler, daryl ruiter, David Njoku, Gregg Williams, Hue Jackson, Jabrill Peppers, Myles Garrett, Sashi Brown

Our Browns beat reporter Daryl Ruiter joined The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima with all the latest from Berea after round 1 of the NFL Draft.  Daryl talked how the newest Browns draftee’s will impact the team, why they Browns passed on a quarterback in round 1, and who is truly making the calls for the team’s draft.
