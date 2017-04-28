DeShone Kizer Says “It’s An Obvious Connection; I Told Coach Jackson And Mr. Brown I Truly Believe This Is Fate”

April 28, 2017 9:33 PM By Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Browns, DeShone Kizer, NFL, NFL Draft

Browns second round pick DeShone Kizer joined the Cleveland Browns Radio Network to talk about being selected to the team two hours away, the time he spent with Cleveland during the pre-draft process, what he hopes to learn under Hue Jackson and what it would be like to become the starting quarterback for this organization.

More from Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Text & Win $1,000
On Air Schedule

Listen Live

Listen