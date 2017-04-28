Browns second round pick DeShone Kizer joined the Cleveland Browns Radio Network to talk about being selected to the team two hours away, the time he spent with Cleveland during the pre-draft process, what he hopes to learn under Hue Jackson and what it would be like to become the starting quarterback for this organization.
DeShone Kizer Says “It’s An Obvious Connection; I Told Coach Jackson And Mr. Brown I Truly Believe This Is Fate”April 28, 2017 9:33 PM
Notre Dame QB DeShone Kizer / (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)