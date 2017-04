Eric Galko (Mock Week) Says Hopefully Browns Will Find "QB Of The Future" In 2018 Class; Trubisky "Big Risk" For BearsMock Week: Eric Galko of Optimum Scouting joined Baskin & Phelps Friday to discuss why the Browns had a great opening round of the draft, Mitch Trubisky being the confusing pick of the first round, looking forward to next year's QB crop, and more.