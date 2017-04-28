Gary Barnidge Announces His Release By Browns

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Mere hours after the Browns traded back into the first round to draft a tight end, Gary Barnidge announced he’s no longer a Brown.

“I want to thank the Cleveland Browns for giving me my opportunity and looking forward to seeing the change. Time for the next step,” Barnidge tweeted Friday afternoon.

The Browns selected Miami tight end David Njoku 29th overall following a trade with Green Bay that cost them Nos. 33 and 108 overall – the first selections Friday and Saturday.

Barnidge was scheduled to make $3 million this season in salary and roster bonus under the terms of the 3-year, $12.3 million extension he signed in Dec. 2015. His release saddles the Browns with $1.625 million in dead cap space while saving approximately $2.2 million on the cap.

Barnidge was the Browns’ second-leading receiver last season catching 5 passes for 612 yards and 2 touchdowns after being named to his first Pro Bowl in 2015 following a season that saw him catch 79 passes for 1,043 yards and 9 touchdowns.