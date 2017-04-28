LeBron Jokes About Jabrill Peppers Selection, Wants Browns To Be Great

INDEPENDENCE (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Browns received the official seal of approval from The King.

LeBron James was asked to weigh in on the Browns’ selections of Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett, Michigan defensive back Jabrill Peppers and Miami tight end David Njoku following the Cavs’ practice Friday.

“[They took] Jabrill from that other school and then they rook a receiver, right? A tight end from Miami that’s pretty good I heard,” James said. “Listen, I want them to be successful. I want the Browns to be great. It makes us all better as a city, as a community with the Indians, the Browns and the Cavs and all the other teams around here are pretty good.

“It starts with talent and then it starts with putting them in the right position to be successful, so I wish nothing but the best for those 3 guys.”

James, who is preparing for his team to face the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference Semifinals starting Monday, is always called upon for his opinions on the Browns and even though he’s focused on defending their NBA title, he knows they aren’t done picking players.

“The draft is like what, 8 days or something,” James said. “So they got more guys they can pick too so it’s pretty cool.”

Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2017 NFL Draft are Friday night starting at 7 and rounds 4-7 Saturday starting at noon.