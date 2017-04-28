Mike Silver Says “I Would Say That’s A Stretch” To Say Every Single Person In Room Views Kizer As The Franchise QB

April 28, 2017 10:47 PM By Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan

NFL Network’s Mike Silver joined the Cleveland Browns Radio Network to talk about the Browns’ draft through three rounds, the feeling out process that this organization is still experiencing with the front office and coaching staff and other veteran quarterback option(s) that could still be in play.

More from Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Text & Win $1,000
On Air Schedule

Listen Live

Listen