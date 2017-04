Browns 2017 NFL Draft Class

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Browns selected 10 players and made 4 trades over the last 3 days of the NFL Draft.

Here’s a play-by-play look at how the weekend unfolded.

Round 1

1 – Myles Garrett – Defensive end, Texas A&M

12 – Traded to Houston for No. 25 and 2018 first-round pick

25 – Jabrill Peppers – Defensive back, Michigan (via Houston)

29 – David Njoku – Tight end, Miami (via Green Bay)

Round 2

33 – Traded to Green Bay for No. 29

52 – DeShone Kizer – Quarterback, Notre Dame (via Carolina)

Round 3

65 – Larry Ogunjobi – Defensive lineman, Charlotte

Round 4

108 – Traded to Green Bay for No. 29

126 – Howard Wilson – Cornerback, Houston (via Denver)

Round 5

145 – Traded to Denver for No. 126

175 – Traded to Denver for No. 126 (via New England)

160 – Rod Johnson – Offensive lineman, Florida State (via NY Jets)

181 – Traded to NY Jets through Vikings

Round 6

185 – Caleb Brantley – Defensive tackle, Florida

188 – Traded to NY Jets (via Houston through Chicago)

Round 7

224 – Zane Gonzalez – Kicker, Arizona State (via NY Jets)

252 – Matthew Dayes – Running back, NC State (via Denver)