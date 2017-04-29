Browns Add Undrafted Free Agents

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – With the NFL Draft already in the books, the race is on for undrafted free agents.
All signings are reported and not confirmed by the Browns. The team is expected to officially announce their UDFAs prior to their rookie minicamp May 12-14.
Michigan CB Channing Stribling – player announced
Kentucky CB JD Harmon – player announced
Illinois State LB BJ Bello – NFL Draft Bible report
Akron DE Jamal Marcus – Adam Caplan, ESPN report
Northern Iowa DL Karter Schult – player announced
Kent State DB Najee Murray – player announced
Arizona OL Freddie Tagaloa – agent announced (camp invite)
