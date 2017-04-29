Browns Add Undrafted Free Agents

April 29, 2017 7:58 PM By Daryl Ruiter | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: 2017 NFL Draft

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – With the NFL Draft already in the books, the race is on for undrafted free agents.

All signings are reported and not confirmed by the Browns. The team is expected to officially announce their UDFAs prior to their rookie minicamp May 12-14.

Michigan CB Channing Stribling – player announced
Kentucky CB JD Harmon – player announced
Illinois State LB BJ Bello – NFL Draft Bible report
Akron DE Jamal Marcus – Adam Caplan, ESPN report
Northern Iowa DL Karter Schult – player announced
Kent State DB Najee Murray – player announced

Arizona OL Freddie Tagaloa – agent announced (camp invite)

This post will be updated regularly so keep checking back.

More from Daryl Ruiter | 92.3 The Fan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Text & Win $1,000
On Air Schedule

Listen Live

Listen