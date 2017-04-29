Browns Trade Into Fourth Round, Select Houston Corner Howard Wilson

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – Day 3 of the NFL Draft for the Browns began with a trade.

Executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown made his third deal of this draft, this time with the Denver Broncos, for the right to select Houston cornerback Howard Wilson.

“That’s love right there, man. That’s love,” Wilson said of the Browns trading up to pick him.

Howard, selected first-team American Athletic Conference had 5 interceptions and 10 pass breakups in 13 starts last season for the Cougars while adding 54 tackles – 2 1/2 for loss – and 2 fumble recoveries.

As a sophomore Howard, who has 9 career interceptions in college, suffered a torn ACL ending his season.

“I like when quarterbacks throw it my way and give me a chance to pick the ball off,” Howard said.

Cleveland sent their top 2 fifth round picks – Nos. 145 and 175 – to the Broncos for 126 in the fourth round and 252 – the second to last pick in the draft. Denver selected Michigan tight end Jake Butt with No. 145.

Cleveland’s remaining picks are Nos. 181 (5th), 185 (6th), 188 (6th) and 252 (7th).