Doug Dieken Says: The Browns Got Three Impact Players In The First Round

Cleveland Browns color analyst Doug Dieken joined Nathan Zegura and Dustin Fox this afternoon to break down the Browns draft, what he thinks of DeShone Kizer, and what he’d like to see the Browns do with the rest of their picks.
Doug Dieken Says: The Browns Got Three Impact Players In The First RoundApril 29, 2017 2:34 PM
(L to R) Myles Garrett, Jabrill Peppers and David Njoku hold up their jersey's following their introductory press conference on April 28, 2017. / (Photo by Daryl Ruiter CBS Cleveland)