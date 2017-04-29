New Browns Defensive Back Howard Wilson Says: I’m Going To Make An Impact On The First Day

April 29, 2017 1:46 PM
Filed Under: Cleveland Browns, NFL Draft, University of Houston

The Cleveland Browns newest Defensive Back, Howard Wilson. Joined Nathan Zegura and Dustin Fox to talk about being drafted by the Cleveland Browns, was he expecting it to be the Browns, and who he models his game off of.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Text & Win $1,000
On Air Schedule

Listen Live

Listen