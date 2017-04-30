Brantley, Lindor Spark 8-Run 3rd As Indians Rout Mariners

CLEVELAND (AP) — Michael Brantley homered and Francisco Lindor had a two-run double as the Cleveland Indians scored eight times in the third inning of a 12-4 victory over the weary Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Brantley led off the big inning with a single and capped it with a two-run homer. Lindor, who had three RBIs, hit a solo homer in the third and preceded Brantley’s homer with his double.

The inning included three singles, a double, a triple that was lost in the sun, a sacrifice fly and two walks.

Seattle, playing the final game of an 11-day road trip, was only charged with one error, but had several misplays in the field.

Josh Tomlin (2-3) allowed four runs in five-plus innings for the win. The Mariners began the sixth with six straight hits and scored three times, but Nick Goody worked out of a bases-loaded, none-out jam.

Chase De Jong (0-2), making his first major league start, allowed six runs and nine hits in 2 2/3 innings for Seattle.

Nelson Cruz hit a solo homer in the second and drove in two runs for the Mariners, who went 4-6 on their trip.

Roberto Perez had three hits and drove in three runs for the defending AL champions, who have won nine of 12. Jason Kipnis, who missed the first three weeks with a shoulder injury, drove in his first run of the season with a third-inning single.

The Indians took advantage of Seattle’s defense in the inning. Jose Ramirez scored with a headfirst slide on Lonnie Chisenhall’s sacrifice fly to shallow right. Second baseman Robinson Cano made the catch with his back to home plate, and Ramirez touched the plate with his left hand before catcher Carlos Ruiz’s tag.

Right fielder Ben Gamel circled back on Abraham Almonte’s towering fly ball, but it fell on the warning track for a triple. Mariners shortstop Jean Segura couldn’t handle a hard grounder hit by Perez, who was credited with an RBI single.

Casey Fien replaced De Jong, but gave up Lindor’s double and Brantley’s homer. Cleveland scored eight runs in an inning for the first time since May 27, 2015.

Goody entered in the sixth with a 9-4 lead and the bases loaded. He struck out pinch-hitter Taylor Motter before Ruiz lined into a double play.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners RHP Steve Cishek (left hip) will continue his rehab assignment by pitching for Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.

UP NEXT

Mariners: LHP James Paxton faces the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. His 1.39 ERA in five April starts was the third-lowest in franchise history.

Indians: RHP Trevor Bauer opens a four-game series in Detroit on Monday. He allowed six runs to the Tigers in five innings of a 7-6 loss on April 14.

