Cleveland Indians Homestand Wrap-Up: April 25-30

April 30, 2017 5:54 PM By Alex Hooper | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Indians, Houston Astros, MLB, Seattle Mariners

The Indians won two series against the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners, both by two games to one. Here is an index of the coverage from those days.

April 25 – Astros 4, Indians 2:

Tomlin vs. Keuchel Does Not Bode Well For Tribe On Paper by Alex Hooper

Keuchel Wins Again; Astros Top Indians 4-2 by Associated Press

Josh Tomlin Defies the Book, Dallas Keuchel Copies It by Alex Hooper

April 26 – Indians 7, Astros 6

Outfield Platoons Have Been Largely Successful Thanks To Austin Jackson by Alex Hooper

Brantley Drives in Three, Indians Beat Astros 7-6 by Associated Press

McCullers KO’ed by K-Curve, Tribe Approach to K Pitch by Alex Hooper

April 27 – Indians 4, Astros 3

Francona’s Bullpen Management In Focus After Long Outings For Allen, Miller by Alex Hooper

Lindor’s Blast In Seventh Gives Indians 4-3 Win Over Astros by Associated Press

Overlooked Almonte, Gomes Key In Indians’ Series Win Over Astros by Alex Hooper

April 28 – Mariners 3, Indians 1

PHOTO GALLERY: Browns Three First-Round Picks Throw Out First Pitches At Progressive Field by Ben Fontana

Mariners’ Miranda Tops Indians; Cano, Gamel Homer In 3-1 Win by Associated Press

Smoke Signals: Carrasco’s Mistakes, Gamel’s Fat Chance and Pazos’s Rocking Chair by Alex Hooper

April 29 – Indians 4, Mariners 3

Don’t Look Now, But Jose Ramirez Is One of the Best Hitters In Baseball by Alex Hooper

Salazar, Bullpen Hold Seattle Hitless in Final 8 Innings by Associated Press

As Danny Salazar’s Changeup Goes, So Will Danny Salazar’s Rise by Alex Hooper

April 30 – Indians 12, Mariners 4

Brantley, Lindor Spark 8-Run 3rd As Indians Rout Mariners by Associated Press

Smoke Signals: Tito’s Best April, De Jong’s Pull Party, and Trust in Goody by Alex Hooper

More from Alex Hooper | 92.3 The Fan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Text & Win $1,000
On Air Schedule
Get The App

Listen Live

Listen