Chris Fedor Says The Cavs Trying Their Best To Keep Their Competitive Edge Against The Raptors

May 1, 2017 3:44 PM By Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA, NBA Playoffs, Toronto Raptors

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com joined Bull & Fox to talk about his draft grade for the Browns, the Cavs’ matchup with the Raptors in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, why this Raptors team is better equipped than they were last year, how this Cavs team has tried to stay sharp in the long layoff between rounds and the tough task for point guards in the playoffs.

More from Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Text & Win $1,000
On Air Schedule

Listen Live

Listen