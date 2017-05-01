Chris Fedor Says The Cavs Trying Their Best To Keep Their Competitive Edge Against The Raptors

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com joined Bull & Fox to talk about his draft grade for the Browns, the Cavs’ matchup with the Raptors in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, why this Raptors team is better equipped than they were last year, how this Cavs team has tried to stay sharp in the long layoff between rounds and the tough task for point guards in the playoffs.
LeBron James; DeMar DeRozan / (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)