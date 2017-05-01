JR Smith OK After Another Thumb Scare; Kevin Love Suffers Stinger

It has not been the easiest season for JR Smith in terms of health, and Monday’s Eastern Conference Semifinal Game 1 was no different.

Smith left the court mid-way through the 4th quarter, heading to the locker room. He did not return.

“Yeah, I banged it in the first half,” he said. “Not sure if I hit it on the floor or someone hacked down on it, but it didn’t really feel right at first. I had the trainers look at it, nothing structurally wrong or anything like that.”

Head coach Ty Lue said Smith underwent X-Rays, though the shooting guard refuted that claim. Smith missed 25 games after fracturing his thumb earlier in the season.

If Smith was in pain, it was hard to tell, as he was 2-of-4 from distance in 22:25 of action.

Speaking of potential re-aggravations of injury, Kevin Love also favored his shoulder at one point in the game. He was also fine.

“Just a stinger,” Love said. “Serge (Ibaka) came down on me on the and-one, shook it off, and I feel fine now.”