The Cavaliers did not sit around and wait to energize their crowd in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Toronto Raptors, throwing down two electric slams in the early going.

Early in the first quarter, Kyrie Irving got on a run-out, as LeBron James called for an alley-oop off of the glass. He got his wish.

Here it is from some more angles:

Later in the quarter, Iman Shumpert got in on the action, posterizing the Raptors’ Serge Ibaka while coming off of a curl.