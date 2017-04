Cleveland Indians Homestand Wrap-Up: April 25-30 An Index of all Cleveland Indians coverage from the homestand at Progressive Field from April 25 to April 30. The Indians topped the Astros and Mariners by two games to one.

Smoke Signals: Tito's Best April, De Jong's Pull Party, and Trust in GoodyIf for some reason Indians fans feel the need for another reason to be optimistic about their defending American League Champions, the team just finished their best April under the best manager in franchise history.