Cleveland Connection: The Diversity Center-Walk, Rock and Run

May 2, 2017 2:55 PM
This week on Cleveland Connection, Michelle O’Dell is learning more about organizations that help out our community in a variety of ways.

The Diversity Center – Walk, Rock and Run

Walk Rock & Run unifies communities across Northeast Ohio and spreads messages of respect, acceptance and inclusion. Proceeds from Walk Rock & Run help to support The Diversity Center’s School & Youth Programming throughout Northeast Ohio. Students learn how to become leaders and positive change agents in their schools and communities by participating each year in our conferences, retreats, and camps. To learn more about our programs visit www.diversitycenterneo.org/school

