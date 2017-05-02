Greg Cosell Says With Garrett/Peppers, Browns “Building A Defense With Something You Can’t Coach, That’s Speed”

Best Ways To Celebrate Cinco de Mayo In ClevelandCinco de Mayo began as an obscure south of the border celebration that celebrated the military victory of the Mexican militia over the French at the battle of Puebla in the year 1862. It traveled to the United States and since our melting pot tradition is to take these little known holidays and turn them into a reason to eat great food and drink lots of alcohol it has grown proportionately as all cultures gather to sample Mexican inspired food and drink. Here are some of the best spots to indulge your inner Mexican.