Greg Cosell Says With Garrett/Peppers, Browns “Building A Defense With Something You Can’t Coach, That’s Speed”

May 2, 2017 3:56 PM By Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Browns, Corey Davis, David Njoku, DeShone Kizer, Jabrill Peppers, Leonard Fournette, Myles Garrett, NFL, NFL Draft

Greg Cosell of NFL Films and NFL Matchup joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Browns’ draft performance led by Myles Garrett, how Jabrill Peppers will fit into Gregg Williams’ system, why he’s fascinated by David Njoku’s film, DeShone Kizer’s upside and what it will take for him to reach his ceiling, what the tape says about Brock Osweiler and his best running back and wide receiver from this past draft.

