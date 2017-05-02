Greg Cosell of NFL Films and NFL Matchup joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Browns’ draft performance led by Myles Garrett, how Jabrill Peppers will fit into Gregg Williams’ system, why he’s fascinated by David Njoku’s film, DeShone Kizer’s upside and what it will take for him to reach his ceiling, what the tape says about Brock Osweiler and his best running back and wide receiver from this past draft.
Greg Cosell Says With Garrett/Peppers, Browns “Building A Defense With Something You Can’t Coach, That’s Speed”May 2, 2017 3:56 PM
(L to R) Myles Garrett, Jabrill Peppers and David Njoku speak during their introductory press conference on April 28, 2017. / (Photo by Daryl Ruiter CBS Cleveland)