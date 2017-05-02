Indians Place CF Austin Jackson on DL; Recall RHP Shawn Armstrong

May 2, 2017 4:21 PM By Alex Hooper | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Austin Jackson, Cleveland Indians, MLB

The Indians made a roster move prior to Tuesday’s game against the Detroit Tigers, placing CF Austin Jackson on the 10-day disabled list with a left great toe hyper-extension. Right-handed reliever Shawn Armstrong has been recalled from Triple-A Columbus in his stead.

Jackson injured his toe running the bases during the 9th inning on Monday, resulting in his fifth career trip to the DL. The righty had been splitting .273/.368/.485 in 38 plate appearances over 12 games in a platoon role.

Armstrong returns to the major league club after being optioned on April 14th. He had posted 5 1/3 innings of work in Columbus over four appearances, allowing three earned runs on three hits, also striking out eight. He also notched a save.

Prior to his demotion, Armstrong allowed five earned over six hits in 5 1/3.

