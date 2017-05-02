LeBron James To Pay Dahtay Jones’ Technical Foul Fine

Cleveland (92.3 The Fan) – In his post-game press conference on Monday, Cavs’ superstar LeBron James told the media that he would pay the fine for teammate Dahntay Jones’ pair of technical fouls.

Here’s the quote from LeBron James regarding the fine, from ESPN’s Dave McMenamin:

“I said I was going to pay the fine before I even knew what it was. It didn’t matter. And I told him tonight, I said, ‘Listen, Dahntay, now enough is enough. Stop getting kicked out against Toronto all the time. I’m going to stop paying your damn fines.'”

Jones was spotted by the referees for a bit of trash talking against the Raptors’ Norm Powell. Jones was ejected, and will be charged with a fine of $6,000. Jones is only $9,000 with the Cavs’ this season, since he signed on the last day of the regular season.

Around this time last year, Jones was also fined (and suspended for one game) for a shot below the waistline of Toronto’s Bismack Biyombo.

On Monday, Jones played just three minutes, with the game soundly in hand. The Cavaliers cruised to an easy 116-105 Game 1 win.