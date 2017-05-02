Steve Palazzolo of Pro Football Focus joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Browns’ three first-round draft picks, questions he has about Jabrill Peppers’ role in Gregg Williams’ defense, DeShone Kizer talent level and upside under Hue Jackson’s coaching, quarterbacks that will be atop draft boards for 2018 and which team had the best and worst draft.
Steve Palazzolo Says Value In Browns’ Trade To Acquire Another First Round Pick, “That’s The Way You Build Teams”May 2, 2017 6:23 PM
Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson (L) and executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown react to day 1 of the 2017 NFL Draft. / (Photo by Daryl Ruiter CBS Cleveland)