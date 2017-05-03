Chris Landry of LandryFootball.com joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Browns’ selection of DeShone Kizer in the second round, his upside at the NFL level and the need for him to break the bad habits before stepping on the field, the value in the organization got in the rest of the draft including kicker Zane Gonzalez and how the rest of the AFC North did in the draft.
Chris Landry: “It Would Be A Huge Mistake” To Play Kizer In First Year, Gonzalez “One Of The Best Kickers I’ve Seen In Years”May 3, 2017 6:28 PM
GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 01: Quarterback DeShone Kizer #14 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish throws a pass during the second quarter of the BattleFrog Fiesta Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 1, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)