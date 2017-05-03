Chris Landry: “It Would Be A Huge Mistake” To Play Kizer In First Year, Gonzalez “One Of The Best Kickers I’ve Seen In Years”

May 3, 2017 6:28 PM By Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Browns, NFL, NFL Draft

Chris Landry of LandryFootball.com joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Browns’ selection of DeShone Kizer in the second round, his upside at the NFL level and the need for him to break the bad habits before stepping on the field, the value in the organization got in the rest of the draft including kicker Zane Gonzalez and how the rest of the AFC North did in the draft.

