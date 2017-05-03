Corey Kluber Placed On 10-Day Disabled List

Cleveland (92.3 The Fan) – Corey Kluber’s back seems to be worse than originally thought.

The right-hander has been placed on the 10-day disabled list because of a lower back strain. RHP Joe Colon has been recalled from Columbus.

As a guest on MLB Network Radio, Indians Manager Terry Francona said “it is no secret” that the team was leaning towards placing ace Corey Kluber on the disabled list. The starter left last night’s outing after three innings with lower back discomfort.

Francona said that the righty has been dealing with back issues since the team’s series in Arizona at the beginning of April, but that common thought was that the training staff and Kluber would be able to manage it.

Kluber, normally prone to slow starts, has a 5.06 ERA through 37 1/3 innings over 6 starts in 2017. His groundball rate of 39.4% is the lowest since three starts in his first season, and his HR/FB rate is currently the worst of his career.