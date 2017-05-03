Indians Hold On For 3-2 Victory Over Tigers

May 3, 2017 10:32 PM
Filed Under: Cleveland Indians, MLB

By NOAH TRISTER , AP Baseball Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Carlos Carrasco pitched six impressive innings, and the bullpen held on for the Cleveland Indians in their 3-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night.
Jose Ramirez hit a two-run triple in the fourth, and the Indians rebounded a bit after losing the first two of the four-game set. Carrasco (3-2) allowed two runs and five hits.
Andrew Miller struck out four in two innings in his longest relief outing of the season so far, and Cody Allen walked two in the ninth but struck out Jim Adduci with the tying run on third to end it. Allen has seven saves in seven chances.
Detroit left-hander Matthew Boyd (2-2) allowed three runs and five hits in 7 2/3 innings.

