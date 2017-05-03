Joe Vardon: It Will Be A Tremendous Challenge For The Cavs To Forget How Easy The Eastern Conference Playoffs Are

Cleveland Plain Dealer and Cleveland.com Cavs beat reporter Joe Vardon joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to talk about the latest with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Joe told us if he thinks Ty Lue has the hardest job in the NBA and he get’s us ready for Cavs/Raptors Game 2.
CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 1: LeBron James #23 celebrates with Kyrie Irving #2 and Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers after scoring during the first half of Game One of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals against the Toronto Raptors at Quicken Loans Arena on May 1, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. / (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)