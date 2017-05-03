Joe Vardon: It Will Be A Tremendous Challenge For The Cavs To Forget How Easy The Eastern Conference Playoffs Are

May 3, 2017 9:36 AM
Filed Under: anthony lima, Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Plain Dealer, Cleveland.com, Joe Vardon, Ken Carman, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Toronto Raptors, Tyronn Lue

Cleveland Plain Dealer and Cleveland.com Cavs beat reporter Joe Vardon joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to talk about the latest with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Joe told us if he thinks Ty Lue has the hardest job in the NBA and he get’s us ready for Cavs/Raptors Game 2.
More from The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Text & Win $1,000
On Air Schedule

Listen Live

Listen