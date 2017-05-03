LeBron Now Second In Playoff Scoring, Fourth To Hit 300 Playoff 3s In Cavs Game 2 Rout Of Raptors

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – LeBron James continues to rise up the playoff rankings, padding what is already a Hall of Fame resume and only 1 stands in his way of being the league’s all-time scorer in the playoffs: Michael Jordan.

Jordan scored 5,987 points in the playoffs and there’s a chance that James could pass him this post season.

James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (5,762 points) for second place on the all-time playoff scoring list when he hit a 3 – his fourth of the night – at the 8:43 mark of the third quarter to put the Cavs up 75-57 and give him 27 points Wednesday night.

James, who entered the game needing 25 points to hit the milestone, finished with 39 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists and with the Cavs leading by 113-85 before he got the rest of the night off with 6:09 remaining. Cleveland took a 2-0 series lead with a 125-103 victory.

James passed Abdul-Jabbar, who played in 237 playoff games, in his 205th career playoff game.

James became the fourth player in NBA history to hit at least 300 playoff threes, joining Ray Allen, Reggie Miller and Manu Ginobli with a make in the first half of Game 2 against Toronto.

James also passed Kobe Bryant with his 89th 30-point game in the playoffs.