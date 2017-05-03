LeBron James Says He’s Prepared For Whatever Toronto Throws At Cavs In Game 2

INDEPENDENCE (92.3 The Fan) – It didn’t take LeBron James long to feel out the Toronto Raptors Monday night in Game 1.

James lit the Raptors up for 35 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, a steal and a block in 41 minutes as the Cavs rolled to a 116-105 win and 1-0 series lead.

It stands to reason Toronto will switch something up Wednesday night, which is fine with James, who is prepared for whatever adjustments they make.

“Mentally, I’m prepared for whatever situation they can put themselves in,” James said. “I’m prepared for them being big, going small, having 3 point guards on the court, having 4 wings and 1 point guard, having 2 bigs. Me personally, I’m ready for whatever they’re capable of, what they can do with their team.”

James hasn’t lost an Eastern Conference playoff series since 2010, when the Cavs fell to Boston in 6 games in the Eastern Conference semifinals, so he’s pretty much seen it all.

“There’s no surprise for me,” James said. “I’ve been in it 14 years, I’ve been in the postseason for 12 straight years so I’ve experienced a lot. For me, it’s just having a comfort zone. The way I prepare comforts me and I understand that when OI go on the court, I’m very well prepared and go out and just live with the results.”

Since James’ return to the Cavs in 2014, Cleveland is 29-4 against the conference in the postseason and 35-11 overall, including winning the 2016 NBA Finals.

Guard J.R. Smith, who banged his right thumb in Game 1, participated in shootaround Wednesday morning and appears O.K. to play. Smith had surgery on the thumb after breaking it in December that forced him to miss 11 weeks.