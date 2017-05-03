Steve Aschburner Says Cavs “A Machine” Right Now; “I Haven’t Seen Anything To Change The Pattern” Of Raptors’ Struggles

Steve Aschburner of NBA.com joined Bull & Fox to talk about whether Toronto can do anything to complicate this series against the Cavs, how small-ball has impacted the NBA Playoffs, Isaiah Thomas’ 53-point performance in Game 2 against the Wizards and the Rockets’ 1-0 advantage over the Spurs and the Warriors’ path to the Finals.
Steve Aschburner Says Cavs “A Machine” Right Now; “I Haven’t Seen Anything To Change The Pattern” Of Raptors’ StrugglesMay 3, 2017 3:44 PM
CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 1: LeBron James #23 celebrates with Kyrie Irving #2 and Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers after scoring during the first half of Game One of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals against the Toronto Raptors at Quicken Loans Arena on May 1, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. / (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)