Steve Aschburner Says Cavs “A Machine” Right Now; “I Haven’t Seen Anything To Change The Pattern” Of Raptors’ Struggles

May 3, 2017 3:44 PM By Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, NBA, NBA Playoffs, San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards

Steve Aschburner of NBA.com joined Bull & Fox to talk about whether Toronto can do anything to complicate this series against the Cavs, how small-ball has impacted the NBA Playoffs, Isaiah Thomas’ 53-point performance in Game 2 against the Wizards and the Rockets’ 1-0 advantage over the Spurs and the Warriors’ path to the Finals.

