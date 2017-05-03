Tyronn Lue Planning To Ask Kevin Garnett To Play For The Cavs Next Year

A recent podcast has revealed that Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue joked with Kevin Garnett about a possible return to the league.

On a podcast with ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, around the 22-minute mark, McMenamin poses the the statement; “I heard there was a certain former MVP that was discussed as a potential replacement for [Andrew Bogut].”

Cavs reached out to Kevin Garnett about NBA return after Andrew Bogut's season-ending injury (via Tyronn Lue) https://t.co/zHhqkRsfjS pic.twitter.com/r4evCHhbbf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 2, 2017

Lue coached Kevin Garnett, the future hall-of-famer, in Boston with the Celtics ‘Big 3’ under head man Doc Rivers.

Here’s a bit of the transcript from Lue’s conversation with McMenamin on the podcast:

“I talked to him (Kevin Garnett) right before we signed Edy (Tavares), and I was like, ‘Man, you should come back and play for me.’ He was like, ‘Man, ya’ll got a lot going on over there.’ That was before we hit our stride, we’re playing well now. But he was like, ‘If you and Posey were still playing, I would come.’ He said, ‘But ya’ll coaching and y’all are going through what you’re going through.’ He said, ‘Ahhhh, I’m gonna sit this one out.’ “I said, ‘OK, we’ll call you next year.’ He started laughing or whatever. And then his wife Brandi said, ‘I heard you’re trying to get Kevin to come back and play.’ I said, ‘I think next year we might be able to talk him into come playing about eight minutes per game.’

It’s no secret that Lue tried to get Garnett to join the Cavs’ coaching staff back in the fall, when the season first started. So Lue’s efforts to get KG back in the game aren’t to be taken lightly.

