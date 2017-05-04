Browns Officially Add 11 Undrafted Free Agents

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns agreed to terms with 11 undrafted free agents the team announced Thursday.

After spending 5 of their 10 draft picks on defensive players, including defensive end Myles Garrett No. 1 overall and safety Jabrill Peppers 25th, the team added 9 more defensive players – 4 defensive backs, 3 linebackers and 2 defensive linemen.

The group also includes a tight end and offensive lineman.

They will report to rookie minicamp along with the Browns’ 10-man draft class on May 11. Rookie minicamp will run from Friday, May 12 to Sunday, May 14.

Here’s a glance at the 11 UDFAs added Thursday.

LB B.J. Bello – Started 11 of 12 games at Illinois State, finishing with 67 tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles…MVFC All-Newcomer Team selection…Transferred from Illinois in 2016 where he appeared in 21 games in three seasons…Attended Lincoln-Way West High School in New Lenox, Ill.

OL Josh Boutte – Played in 44 career games at LSU, starting 12 games at right guard…Earned second-team All-SEC honors as a senior…Helped open running lanes for the LSU offense to average 233 rushing yards a game and a 1,000-yard rusher in 2016…Majored in sports administration…Attended Westgate High School in New Iberia, La.

LB Ladell Fleming – Appeared in 47 career games including 13 starts at Northern Illinois…Tallied 104 career tackles, 7.5 sacks and two forced fumbles…Majored in communications and media studies…Attended Julian High School in Chicago, Ill.

DB J.D. Harmon – Appeared in 49 career games at Kentucky, totaling 120 tackles and seven INTs…Earned a starting spot as a freshman after making the team as a walk on…Majored in communications…Attended Paducah Tilghman High School in Paducah, Ky.

DB Alvin Hill – Played in 47 career games at Maryland, starting 17 contests…Totaled 106 career tackles, 11 passes defensed and three INTs…Led the team with two INTs in 2016…Majored in family science…Attended Luella High School in Locust Grove, Ga.

DL Jamal Marcus – Started 14 of 18 career games played as a defensive lineman at Akron…Totaled 46 career tackles, eight sacks and 18 tackles for loss…All-MAC honoree in 2015…Transferred from Ohio State in 2014 where he logged 13 games played and one start in 2013…Graduated with a bachelor’s degree in organizational supervision…Attended Hillside High School in Durham, N.C.

TE Taylor McNamara – Started 26 of 27 career games as a tight end at USC, finishing with 24 receptions for 194 yards and five TDs…Spent three seasons at Oklahoma before transferring to USC in 2015…Graduated from Oklahoma with a bachelor’s degree in economics and communications…Worked towards his master’s degree in communication management while at USC…Attended Westview High School in San Diego, Calif.

DB Kai Nacua – Played in 46 career games and 26 starts at BYU, finishing with 164 tackles, 14 INTs, 13 passes defensed and two TDs on INT returns…Tied the single-season school record for INTs twice with six…Semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award in 2016…Majored in exercise and wellness…Attended Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev.

LB Kenneth Olugbode – Played in 41 career games at Colorado, making 36 starts…Totaled 299 career tackles, 10 passes defensed, five fumble recoveries and three INTs…Earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention as a senior in 2016…Majored in environmental design…Attended Bellarmine Preparatory School in San Joe, Calif.

DL Karter Schult – Played in 51 career games at Northern Iowa, earning All-America honors as a junior and senior…Totaled 192 career tackles, 35.5 sacks, 56 tackles for loss and five forced fumbles…Led the FCS with 17 sacks and tied for third nationally with 24 tackles for loss in 2016…Ranked second in FCS as a junior in 2015 with 15 sacks…Majored in family services and movement and exercise science…Attended Tripoli High School in Tripoli, Iowa.

DB Channing Stribling – Started 18 of 47 career games played at Michigan…Notched 68 career tackles, six INTs and 22 passes defensed…Second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2016 after 28 tackles, 13 passes defensed and four INTs as a senior…Graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology…Attended Butler High School in Matthews, N.C.