Carman And Lima: Local Brewery Is Still Feeling The Impact Of LeBron’s Decision

May 4, 2017 11:06 AM

LeBron James was not happy when a local brewery used his likeness to sale their beer.  According to an article from Joe Vardon on Cleveland.com the reasons are both personal and professional:

“In 2010, after James announced he was leaving Cleveland as a free agent for the Miami Heat, Great Lakes Brewing produced, sold at its downtown brewpub “Quitness,” which it said was “a dry hopped India pale ale that leaves a bitter aftertaste, perfectly describing the mood of Cleveland sports fans these days.”

Ken Carman and Anthony Lima discuss if all of the hate that LeBron received from Northeast Ohio when he went to Miami has impacted the way he feels about local companies now, or if he’s just trying to protect his brand.

