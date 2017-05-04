Indians Game In Detroit Rained Out On Thursday

Detroit, MI – (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Indians had their game on Thursday with the Detroit Tigers rained out. The clubs have yet to announce a makeup date for the contest.
The Indians were hoping to try for a split of the four-game series following last night’s, 3-2, victory over the Tigers.
The postponement wasn’t total surprise as rain and temperatures in the mid-40’s were expected today in the Detroit area.
The Indians will continue their road trip tomorrow night as they’ll open a series in Kansas City against the Royals.