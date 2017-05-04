Former NBA guard/FS1 analyst Jim Jackson joined Bull & Fox to talk about LeBron’s level of play at the age of 32, J.R. Smith’s role on the defensive end of the floor, Tyronn Lue’s success as a head coach and why players have bought into message, how Tony Parker’s injury will affect the Spurs’ postseason run and what the postseason is like for players.
Jim Jackson Impressed With LeBron At 32, “It’s Amazing What He’s Doing Right Now, I’m Jealous”May 4, 2017 4:07 PM
CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 1: LeBron James #23 Kyrie Irving and head coach Tyronn Lue of the Cleveland Cavaliers talk during the second half of Game One of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals against the Toronto Raptors at Quicken Loans Arena on May 1, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Raptors 116-105. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)