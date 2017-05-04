Sekou Smith: The Cavs Won’t Need To Worry About Any Matchups Before The NBA Finals

Sekou Smith of NBA.com joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to recap Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. Sekou calls out the haters of LeBron’s career, How the Raptors might get back in the series and who he thinks will win the championship this season.
Sekou Smith: The Cavs Won’t Need To Worry About Any Matchups Before The NBA FinalsMay 4, 2017 9:34 AM
CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 3: JR Smith #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates with LeBron James #23 during the second half of Game Two of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals against the Toronto Raptors at Quicken Loans Arena on May 3, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Raptors 125-103. / (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)