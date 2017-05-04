Sekou Smith: The Cavs Won’t Need To Worry About Any Matchups Before The NBA Finals

May 4, 2017 9:34 AM
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, LeBron James, NBA Playoffs, NBA.coom, Sekou Smith, Toronto Raptors

Sekou Smith of NBA.com joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to recap Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals.  Sekou calls out the haters of LeBron’s career, How the Raptors might get back in the series and who he thinks will win the championship this season.
