Where LeBron James Sits On All-Time NBA Post-Season Leader Boards

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (5,762 points) for second place on the all-time playoff scoring list when he hit a 3 in the third quarter on Wednesday night in the Cavs Game 2 win of the Eastern Conference semi-finals against the Toronto Raptors..
James now has 5,777 points and trails Jordan by 210 points for the all-time record.
James also became the fourth player in NBA history to hit at least 300 playoff threes, joining Ray Allen, Reggie Miller and Manu Ginobli.
Here’s a list of all-time post-season leader-boards, and where LeBron sits:
1. Michael Jordan 5,987
2. LeBron James 5,777
3. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 5,762
1. Magic Johnson 2,346
2. John Stockton 1,839
3. LeBron James 1,392
1. Bill Russell 4,104
2. Wilt Chamberlain 3,913
3. Tim Duncan 2,859
4. Shaquille O’Neal 2,508
5. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 2,481
6. Karl Malone 2,062
7. LeBron James 1,813
Minutes Played (LeBron could top the list by end of postseason)
1. Tim Duncan 9,370
2. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 8,851
3. Kobe Bryant 8,641
4. LeBron James 8,636
1. Derek Fisher 259
2. Tim Duncan 251
3. Robert Horry 244
4. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 237
5. Tony Parker 221
6. Kobe Bryant 220
7. Shaquille O’Neal 216
8. Scottie Pippen 208
9. LeBron James 205
Steals (LeBron should pass Jordan this year)
1. Scottie Pippen 395
2. Michael Jordan 376
3. LeBron James 370
1. Ray Allen 385
2. Reggie Miller 320
3. Manu Ginobili 312
4. LeBron James 302