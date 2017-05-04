Wizards Notch Playoff Win Over Celtics 116-89 In Physical, Technical-Filled Game

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Wall scored 24 points, Isaiah Thomas was held to 13 and the Washington Wizards jumped out to a hot start and rode it to a 116-89 victory over the Boston Celtics in a technical foul-filled Game 3 on Thursday night to cut their series deficit to 2-1.

The Wizards used a 22-0 first-quarter run to take a 34-12 lead as Thomas and the Celtics kept missing shots and turning the ball over. The game was already a blowout in the second when Washington’s Kelly Oubre Jr. was ejected for charging and knocking over Kelly Olynyk after the Boston big man was called for an illegal screen.

There were eight technical fouls and three ejections total.

Otto Porter and Bojan Bogdanovic scored 19 points apiece for Washington, which improved to 4-0 at home in the playoffs. Washington’s 119 first-quarter points is an NBA record for the first three games of a series.

Washington is now 4-0 at home in the playoffs in large part because of Wall, who continued to find ways to carve through the Celtics’ defense after scoring 40 points and recording 13 assists in Game 2. Even though he shot 7 of 19, Wall got to the line enough to pad the Wizards’ lead and was serenaded with “M-V-P” chants each time he stepped up to take free throws.

