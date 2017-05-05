Mary Kay Cabot: I Would Not Bet Against DeShone Kizer Starting Week 1

Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer & Cleveland.com joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima with the latest on the Cleveland Browns. Mary Kay talked about rookie mini-camp coming up next week and if the Hue Jackson should take DeShone Kizer to First Energy Stadium and let him through on the field if the weather is bad. She also talked about if she thought Kizer would be ready to play when the season begins and what other rookie could be a big weapon for the team from the start. Mary Kay gave her thoughts on Myles Garrett’s and if Caleb Brantley will face charges for domestic battery.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST HERE: