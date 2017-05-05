RJ Bell Talks NBA Playoffs Value In Vegas, Kentucky Derby Odds And NFL Win Total Over/Unders With Bull & Fox

RJ Bell of Pregame.com joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Browns/NFL over/under win total of 4.5 in Vegas, the NBA Playoffs and where the value lies, the Warriors as title favorites over the Cavs and handicapping the Kentucky Derby.
CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 3: Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots while under pressure from PJ Tucker #2 and Norman Powell #24 of the Toronto Raptors during the first half of Game Two of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 3, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. / (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)