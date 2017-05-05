Spurs’ Tony Parker Has Surgery On Ruptured Quad Tendon

May 5, 2017 1:34 PM By Jonathan Peterlin | 92.3 The Fan

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The Spurs say veteran guard Tony Parker has undergone successful surgery to repair a ruptured left quadriceps tendon.

The team said Friday’s procedure was performed by Spurs physician Dr. David Schmidt and a timeline for Parker’s return will be determined later.

The 34-year-old Parker was injured Wednesday night as the Spurs evened their second-round playoff series against the Rockets at 1-1. Game 3 was Friday night in Houston.

The Frenchman averaged 10.1 points in the regular season, but had raised that to 15.9 points on 53 percent shooting in eight playoff games. It will be up to Patty Mills, rookie Dejounte Murray and others to pick up the slack against James Harden, Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams and the rest of Houston’s sharp-shooting guards.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

