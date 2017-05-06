Scoonie Penn: LeBron “Saved Gas in the Tank” During Regular Season

Ohio State Hall of Famer and NBA Analyst Scoonie Penn breaks down Bron’s playoff dominance with Beau Bishop.
Scoonie Penn: LeBron “Saved Gas in the Tank” During Regular SeasonMay 6, 2017 11:32 AM
TORONTO, ON - MAY 05: Lebron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on in the first half of Game Three of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Toronto Raptors during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre on May 5, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)