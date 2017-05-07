Cavaliers Schedule For 2017 Eastern Conference Finals

Cleveland (92.3 the Fan) – The Cleveland Cavaliers are headed to the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals. Now it is a matter of who they will face.

If the Boston Celtics top the Washington Wizards, a series in which Boston leads 2-1 headed into Sunday night, Cleveland will travel for Game 1. If Washington wins the series, the Cavaliers will host.

If Boston-Washington finishes in less than 7 games, the schedule will look as follows:

Game 1 – Monday, May 15

Game 2 – Wednesday, May 17

Game 3 – Sunday, May 21

Game 4 – Tuesday, May 23

Game 5* – Thursday, May 25

Game 6* – Saturday, May 27

Game 7* – Monday, May 29

* – if necessary. All games will start at 8:30 PM.

If the Celtics and Wizards go 7 games, the schedule will look as follows:

Game 1 – Wednesday, May 17

Game 2 – Friday, May 19

Game 3 – Sunday, May 21

Game 4 – Tuesday, May 23

Game 5* – Thursday, May 25

Game 6* – Saturday, May 27

Game 7* – Monday, May 29

* – if necessary. All games will start at 8:30 PM.