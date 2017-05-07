Cavaliers Schedule For 2017 Eastern Conference Finals

Cleveland (92.3 the Fan) – The Cleveland Cavaliers are headed to the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals. Now it is a matter of who they will face.
If the Boston Celtics top the Washington Wizards, a series in which Boston leads 2-1 headed into Sunday night, Cleveland will travel for Game 1. If Washington wins the series, the Cavaliers will host.
If Boston-Washington finishes in less than 7 games, the schedule will look as follows:
Game 1 – Monday, May 15
Game 2 – Wednesday, May 17
Game 3 – Sunday, May 21
Game 4 – Tuesday, May 23
Game 5* – Thursday, May 25
Game 6* – Saturday, May 27
Game 7* – Monday, May 29
* – if necessary. All games will start at 8:30 PM.
If the Celtics and Wizards go 7 games, the schedule will look as follows:
Game 1 – Wednesday, May 17
Game 2 – Friday, May 19
Game 3 – Sunday, May 21
Game 4 – Tuesday, May 23
Game 5* – Thursday, May 25
Game 6* – Saturday, May 27
Game 7* – Monday, May 29
* – if necessary. All games will start at 8:30 PM.