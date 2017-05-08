Brevin Knight On LeBron: “Whatever Team He Is On, Whatever Conference They Are In, They Are Instantly A Contender”

May 8, 2017 3:06 PM By Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, NBA, NBA Playoffs, San Antonio Spurs, Washington Wizards

Former NBA point guard/Grizzlies analyst Brevin Knight joined Bull & Fox to talk about LeBron’s greatness and his belief that any team would be a contender with him on the roster, why he doesn’t think the Celtics or Wizards could take more than one game in a series against the Cavs, Tyronn Lue’s strengths as a coach and why the Warriors won’t be stopped in the Western Conference.

