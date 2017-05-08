Former NBA point guard/Grizzlies analyst Brevin Knight joined Bull & Fox to talk about LeBron’s greatness and his belief that any team would be a contender with him on the roster, why he doesn’t think the Celtics or Wizards could take more than one game in a series against the Cavs, Tyronn Lue’s strengths as a coach and why the Warriors won’t be stopped in the Western Conference.
Brevin Knight On LeBron: “Whatever Team He Is On, Whatever Conference They Are In, They Are Instantly A Contender”May 8, 2017 3:06 PM
TORONTO, ON - MAY 05: Lebron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles the ball as Norman Powell #24 of the Toronto Raptors defends in the second half of Game Three of the Eastern Conference Semifinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre on May 5, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.